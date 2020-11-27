Rose Mary Morris
Arden - Rose Mary Morris, 60, of Arden, NC, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was born in Buncombe County, NC to the late Eugene Alexander Morris and Magnolia Talton Morris. She was a CNC Machinist.
She is survived by her spouse, Keith Calhoun; one son; Lee Ward (Toni) of Asheville, NC.
She is also survived by two brothers; Norman Morris and Jimmy Morris both of Black Mountain, NC, and one sister; Wanda Morris of Asheville, NC. She has two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She loved her little dog Cricket. She loved her family and friends and she will be dearly missed by all.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family.
