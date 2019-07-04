|
Rosemarie Tengeres Storto
Asheville - Rosemarie Carmen Tengeres Storto, 60, of Asheville, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Rochester, Rosemarie was a daughter of the late Michael and Rose Calabro Tengeres. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Arlene.
The youngest of four children, Rosemarie graduated from East Rochester High School in 1977. She went on to get her associate degree from Monroe Community College. Rosemarie and Ron were married in 1984. His work took them to New England and New Jersey, where both Elia and Julia were born. The family then moved to Columbus, Ohio and finally to Asheville.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ron; two daughters, Elia and Julia; granddaughter, Ava Rose; one sister, Patricia; one brother, John and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Rosemarie brought a unique self-less, beautiful soul. She was an inspiration to all, kind, funny and will always be remembered as an amazing wife, mother and friend. If you met Rosemarie, your life was forever changed!
She worked as an agent for Asheville Realty Group for more than seven years. She enjoyed community engagement with ABCCM, Eblen Charities, Red Apron at the Skyland Methodist Church Welcome Table, St Vincent DePaul and Cancer Care of WNC. She always put others first and working within the community satisfied her servant heart.
She cherished travel, hiking, bargain hunting, being a foodie, gardening, bird watching, reading and spending precious moments with her AVA.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 6 at the Basilica of St. Lawrence, DM. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday at the Hilton Asheville Biltmore Park. Her family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, July 5 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks that memorial donations be made to Cancer Care of WNC, PA (PO Box 695, Asheville, NC 28802).
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 4, 2019