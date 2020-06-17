Rosetta Boseman
Rosetta Boseman

Rosetta Boston Boseman was born on November 22, 1946 and departed this life on June 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Nancy Smith Boston and Maceo Boston Sr.

She attended Asheville City Schools.

Rosetta was a member of Brown Temple CME Church, where she served on the missionary and stewardess boards. She was also a member of HB Ferguson Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Eastern Star.

Rosetta was preceded in death by a daughter; brothers, Jeff Giles, Jr., Maceo Jr. and George Boston; sisters, Matilda Flack, Azelia Giles, Annie Ruth Giles, Carolyn Boston, Alma Jo Boston, Rosa Louise Boston; brother-in-law, Joe Louis Craig; two dogs, Cassie and Scrappy.

Surviving family include her daughter, Natasha Denise Boseman; sons, Rico Robinson, Joshua Davis and Walter Davis, Jr.; stepchildren, Nettie Boseman, Andrea Boseman, Anita Boseman; four grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Gibson (Wallace), Brenda Craig; brother-in-law, Leonard Flack; family friend, Lucious Riley; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Friday, June 19, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Burial will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Conforming to COVID-19 guidelines, attendance will be limited to 50, and face coverings will be required inside the building. Live streaming of the service will be available via the website at rayfuneralcremation.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
