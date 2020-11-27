Rosie Mae Ewart
Candler - Rosie Mae Ramsey Ewart, 90, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Pisgah Manor Nursing Home.
A native of Gastonia County, she was the daughter of the late Norman Ramsey and Beulah Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy Thomas Ewart, who died in 1995 and two sons, Alfred and Grady Ewart. She was a former employee of Ingles Market for 10 years. Rosie was a kind and giving person who would do without to help others in need. She raised her entire family in church and taught them to serve the Lord and was a member of Candler House of Prayer. Rosie never met a stranger and led countless to Christ. She will be remembered by all and never forgotten.
Rosie is survived by two daughters, Edith Freeman of Candler and Esther Dobbings and her husband, Tim, of Arden; a son, Mike Ewart and his wife, Annette, of West Asheville; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Gwen Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be observed.
