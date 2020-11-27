1/
Rosie Mae Ewart
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosie Mae Ewart

Candler - Rosie Mae Ramsey Ewart, 90, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Pisgah Manor Nursing Home.

A native of Gastonia County, she was the daughter of the late Norman Ramsey and Beulah Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy Thomas Ewart, who died in 1995 and two sons, Alfred and Grady Ewart. She was a former employee of Ingles Market for 10 years. Rosie was a kind and giving person who would do without to help others in need. She raised her entire family in church and taught them to serve the Lord and was a member of Candler House of Prayer. Rosie never met a stranger and led countless to Christ. She will be remembered by all and never forgotten.

Rosie is survived by two daughters, Edith Freeman of Candler and Esther Dobbings and her husband, Tim, of Arden; a son, Mike Ewart and his wife, Annette, of West Asheville; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Gwen Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah View Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID 19, masks and social distancing will be observed.

The care of Mrs. Ewart has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved