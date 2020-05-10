Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service.
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC
Resources
Ross Hal Ramsey

Ross Hal Ramsey Obituary
Ross Hal Ramsey

Marshall - Ross Hal Ramsey, 84, formerly of Walnut, NC, passed away May 9, 2020 at Elderberry Nursing Home after a battle with dementia. He was the son of the late Coleman and Pearl Norton Ramsey and a United States Army Veteran. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by sisters, Hazel Reece, Queen Plemmons and Mary Lou Deal; and brothers, Carl and Bula Ramsey.

He is survived by his niece and caregiver, Janie P. Thomas; four nephews and two other nieces.

A funeral Service will be held 11:00am Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Preston Church will officiate. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the service. The burial will follow in the Bowman Rector Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020
