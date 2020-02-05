Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:30 PM
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
Rothy Higgins


1941 - 2020
Rothy Higgins Obituary
Rothy Higgins

Weaverville - Rothy Higgins, age 78, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Rothy was born November 28, 1941 in Yancey County to the late Lee and Lucy English Higgins; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. Rothy enjoyed working and being outside. He attended Westview Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Higgins who died in 2001.

Surviving are his children, Annette Higgins, Wilma Willis, and Sherry Warren, Mark Higgins and wife Mandy, and Ginger Sams and husband Eric; ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren,

His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in Higgins Family Cemetery off Edmonds Road. Reverends Preston Riddle and Charles English will officiate.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the funeral home.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Higgins' obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
