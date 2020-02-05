|
Rothy Higgins
Weaverville - Rothy Higgins, age 78, of Weaverville, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Rothy was born November 28, 1941 in Yancey County to the late Lee and Lucy English Higgins; he was a resident of Buncombe County for most of his life. Rothy enjoyed working and being outside. He attended Westview Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis Higgins who died in 2001.
Surviving are his children, Annette Higgins, Wilma Willis, and Sherry Warren, Mark Higgins and wife Mandy, and Ginger Sams and husband Eric; ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren,
His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Burial will follow in Higgins Family Cemetery off Edmonds Road. Reverends Preston Riddle and Charles English will officiate.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020