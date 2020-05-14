|
Roxie Banks Franklin
Marshall - Roxie Banks Franklin, 89, of Shelton Laurel Community, died peacefully May 12, 2020.
Roxie was born June 7, 1930 in Madison County to the late Kie and Liz Shelton Banks.
She was preceded in death by four sisters,three brothers and a great grandson.
She is survived by her Husband of 67 years Jancer Franklin, a son Rickey(Cathy), daughters Brenda (Richard) Lowe, Karen (Michael) Harden, Grandsons, Bradley (Sonya) Lowe, Lee and Jonathan Franklin, Christopher and Jesse(Megan) Wallin, Great Grandchildren Samantha(fiancée Kyle Russell) and Waylon Lowe, Gretta Wallin, Triston, Katie, Ally, Kinlee, Kyler, and Gracelynn Franklin. Step-Grandchildren Melissa (Tom) Bates, Julie (Jeremy) Chrisman, Josh (Chloe) Harden, Step-Great Grandchildren Julia, Jase and Lane, several nieces and nephews all whom she loved dearly. Special Dog Timmie.
Due to the Pandemic there will be no visitations and a Private Graveside Service will be held at the Cutshall Cemetery. The Reverend Jimmy Dean Hensley will officiate.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020