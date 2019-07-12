|
Roxie Gunter McCarson Davis
Pisgah Forest - On Tuesday, July 09, 2019 surrounded by her family, Roxie G. Davis, joined the Lord in Heaven, she was 93. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Gunter, she was the last of their 11 children. Also preceded in death was her first husband, LeRoy McCarson, her second husband, Edward Davis, and an adopted granddaughter.
The greatest joy in her life was her family. Surviving her are her daughters, Linda (Tony) Esumei, Janice Bey, and Hilda (Tony) Rivera, her son, Mike (Junette) McCarson and two step-daughters, Shirley Pittman and Donna Wade. She enjoyed the love and laughter of her 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, three adopted grandchildren and one adopted great grandchild.
Roxie retired from the Enka plant in the late 1970's. After the death of her first husband, she started a new career path in health care, working for VHP. She worked as a CNA for over 25 years in Buncombe and Transylvania counties. She enjoyed hiking the mountain trails so much that she went to work for the US Forest Service for 2 years, introducing visitors to our area with her knowledge and smiles.
There will be a memorial at her beloved church, Fellowship Baptist Tabernacle in Pisgah Forest from 6:00-7:30pm on Thursday, July 11th. She was a devoted Christian lady. She gave and received affection and fellowship from her church family. She was the eldest member of her church and quite proud of it.
Roxie loved to work in her gardens, especially the flower beds. She was greatly loved, not only by her family, but all that knew her. She laughed, she cried, she lost loved ones and welcomed new generations into the world. She enjoyed life because of her faith. We will always remember her smile.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, July 12th in the Chapel of Moore Funeral Home at Forest Lawn. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Reverend Benson Galloway will officiate her services. Her eldest grandson will deliver her eulogy and her grandsons will be pallbearers.
Please visit www.moorefh.net to sign the online guest book.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 12, 2019