Roy King



Ashville - Roy Ronald King, age 73, passed away Friday April 19, 2019 at the John F. Keever Solace Center. He was a native of Buncombe County. He was the son of the late Roy E. and Frances Creasman Bartlett. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Germany, and a member of Berea Baptist Church. He was a retired police officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police department over the Youth Bureau. He also served with the Buncombe Sheriff's Department. He was a charter member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club. He loved the Dallas Cowboys. He greatest pleasure in life was his family.



Mr. King is survived by his wife of 53 years Gloria Buchanan King of the home, his daughters Angie King-Arotin (Kenneth) of Hiawassee GA. Rhonda King (Gabriel Owens) of Asheville, his son Christian King of Texas. He is also survived by his four brothers Willie Bartlett of Louisville KY, Michael Bartlett of Black Mountain, David King of Asheville and Rick King of Asheville, two sisters Kathy Robinson of Fairview and Joy King of Marion and five grandchildren Justice Arotin, Gabriel Arotin, Raven Perez, Piper Perez and Sage Perez.



A funeral service for Mr. King will at 3:00 pm Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Berea Baptist Church with Rev. James Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 at the church. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the King family. The online memorial register is available at: www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019