Roy Paul Westmoreland
Candler - Roy Paul Westmoreland, also known as "Windy," RP, Gramps, and Roy Paul, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Pisgah Manor in Candler, NC.
He was born on October 11, 1940, to Dorothy Elise and Roy Paul Westmoreland. After spending 11 years at Eliada Home, he attended Erwin High School where he loved to play football. After graduating in 1958, he joined the Air Force. When he was discharged, he started working for Enka Corporation. Later, he worked for Union Carbide in Knoxville, TN, before returning home to work at Farnum Manufacturing. His last years before retirement were spent working for the Department of Social Services, taking care of others; something he liked most.
Roy lived life compassionately and jokingly as he always had something witty to say and he loved to make others laugh. He also loved all types of sports, NASCAR and history. He was an avid reader and at any given time he could give you specific dates and places of where so many events took place. During the holidays, he always looked forward to helping the needy and he continued throughout his life donating to and volunteering for Eliada Home.
Music was a large part of his life. He sang in the church choir as a young man, and he sang around the house all the time. His musical tastes ran the gamut from Hank Williams, Sr. to classical. If there was a crooner in the 1950s, Roy could imitate him. And he could whistle any tune, no matter how complex.
Christmas was his favorite holiday and he was ecstatic when he was finally allowed to keep his Christmas tree up all year. He was in his sixties at the time. His second favorite holiday was Halloween and he showed his grandkids how to skillfully carve pumpkins over the years. This is a skill that most of them have carried on to this day.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Elise; wife, Eleanor; and brother, Howard Harris. He is survived by his brother, Dick Allen (Judy) and sisters, Maye Wiggins and Susie Allen; sister-in-law, Susan Kirkpatrick (Fred); sons, Kevin Westmoreland (Amy), David Warren (Paula) and daughters, Tanya Eldredge (Jim) and Debbie Kuykendall; grandchildren, Amy Kuykendall (Phillip), Jill Kuykendall (Doug), Jessica Miller (Nathan), Jimmy Eldredge (Nicole), Spencer Eldredge, Matthew Westmoreland, Lauren Westmoreland and Alyssa Kate Eldredge; great-grandsons, Tripp Eldredge, Uriah Miller; great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Anna Kate Hollifield; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his long-time companion Eunice Stewart.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave, Asheville NC, on Saturday, May 25, 2019. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., followed by a celebration of his life at 3:00 p.m.
Private burial for family and friends to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 1498 Sand Hill Rd., Candler, NC 28715.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Eliada Home, 2 Compton Drive, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 19 to May 23, 2019