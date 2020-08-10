Roy Stuart
Canton - Canton, Roy Henry Stuart, 86, loving husband and father, went to his eternal home on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Roy was a native of Canton, North Carolina and a son of the late Ross William Stuart, Sr. and Myrtle King Stuart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Viola Parham Stuart, who passed 1 week prior on August 1, 2020; his three sisters, Edna Gordon, Gladys Greene, Mabel Stevenson and his brother, Norman Stuart.
He worked for 40 years for Champion Papers in Canton and was a faithful member at West Canton Baptist Church where he sang in the church choir and served as a deacon.
He is survived by his 2 daughters, Vicki Wilson and husband, Jimmy, of Canton and Renee Javens of Waynesville; one son, Garry Stuart of Church Hill, Tennessee and one brother, R.W. Stuart and wife, Naomi, of Canton. Also left to treasure his memory are six grandchildren, Christy Greene (Bryan) of Canton, Brent Wilson (Emmylou) of Canton, Jessica Francis of Waynesville, Austin Francis (Jocie) of Waynesville, Britain Javens of New York City, Bella Javens of Asheville; and four great-grandchildren, Tillman Greene, Parker and Hayden Wilson and Waylon Francis.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The Horizon at Crawford/Ray Memorial Gardens with the Reverend George Holley officiating. The family requests face coverings to be worn at the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Canton Baptist Church Choir Fund, 75 Lowe Street, Canton, NC 28716 or Gideon International - Haywood East Camp for the Gideon Bibles, P.O. Box 1204, Canton, NC 28716.
