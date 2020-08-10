1/1
Roy Stuart
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Stuart

Canton - Canton, Roy Henry Stuart, 86, loving husband and father, went to his eternal home on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Roy was a native of Canton, North Carolina and a son of the late Ross William Stuart, Sr. and Myrtle King Stuart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Viola Parham Stuart, who passed 1 week prior on August 1, 2020; his three sisters, Edna Gordon, Gladys Greene, Mabel Stevenson and his brother, Norman Stuart.

He worked for 40 years for Champion Papers in Canton and was a faithful member at West Canton Baptist Church where he sang in the church choir and served as a deacon.

He is survived by his 2 daughters, Vicki Wilson and husband, Jimmy, of Canton and Renee Javens of Waynesville; one son, Garry Stuart of Church Hill, Tennessee and one brother, R.W. Stuart and wife, Naomi, of Canton. Also left to treasure his memory are six grandchildren, Christy Greene (Bryan) of Canton, Brent Wilson (Emmylou) of Canton, Jessica Francis of Waynesville, Austin Francis (Jocie) of Waynesville, Britain Javens of New York City, Bella Javens of Asheville; and four great-grandchildren, Tillman Greene, Parker and Hayden Wilson and Waylon Francis.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at The Horizon at Crawford/Ray Memorial Gardens with the Reverend George Holley officiating. The family requests face coverings to be worn at the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Canton Baptist Church Choir Fund, 75 Lowe Street, Canton, NC 28716 or Gideon International - Haywood East Camp for the Gideon Bibles, P.O. Box 1204, Canton, NC 28716.

The care of Mr. Stuart has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services
3715 Ashville Hwy
Canton, NC 28716
(828) 648-2371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved