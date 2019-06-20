Roy Vernon Creasman



Asheville - Roy Vernon Creasman, age 75, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 26, 1943 in Buncombe County, NC to the late Theodore and Janie Stepp Creasman. Roy worked as a self employed carpenter and was of the Methodist faith. He also loved racing; was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and enjoyed John Wayne western movies. Along with his parents, Roy was predeceased by his brother, James Hardy Creasman who passed away in 2018. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Roberta Smith Creasman of Asheville; his brother, Theodore Creasman of Fairview; his sisters, Ruth Taylor and Ethel Penley of Asheville, and Mable Moore of Old Fort, NC; as well as several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 in the Penland Family Funeral Home Chapel. The family will be receiving friends an hour before the service in the chapel. Rev. Willard Pruitt will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Point Baptist Church Cemetery in Canton, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Penland Family Funeral Home - C/O Roy V. Creasman, 125 South Avenue, Swannanoa, NC 28778 to help with the funeral expenses. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Creasman Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 20, 2019