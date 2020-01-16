|
Roy Williams
Asheville - Roy Williams, 95, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He had resided at Trinity View Retirement Community for the past ten years.
Mr. Williams was born November 9, 1924 in McDowell County, and was raised by his grandparents, Mac and Dovie Williams. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Annette Morris Williams.
Mr. Williams was a WWII Veteran, arriving in the 3rd wave at Normandy on Utah Beach.
Surviving are his daughters, Sharon Williams Duckett and Susan Elaine Williams; grandchildren, Ann Duckett Goosmann (Greg), Nicki Duckett Ingle (Bobby), Roddy Duckett (Kelly), and Sarah Houston; and seven great-grandchildren, George, Will and Catherine Goosmann, Pierce and Isabelle Ingle, and Rob and Wes Duckett.
A memorial service for Mr. Williams will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Ridenhour officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.
Graveside services will follow at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020