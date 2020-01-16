Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Williams


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Williams Obituary
Roy Williams

Asheville - Roy Williams, 95, of Asheville, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He had resided at Trinity View Retirement Community for the past ten years.

Mr. Williams was born November 9, 1924 in McDowell County, and was raised by his grandparents, Mac and Dovie Williams. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Annette Morris Williams.

Mr. Williams was a WWII Veteran, arriving in the 3rd wave at Normandy on Utah Beach.

Surviving are his daughters, Sharon Williams Duckett and Susan Elaine Williams; grandchildren, Ann Duckett Goosmann (Greg), Nicki Duckett Ingle (Bobby), Roddy Duckett (Kelly), and Sarah Houston; and seven great-grandchildren, George, Will and Catherine Goosmann, Pierce and Isabelle Ingle, and Rob and Wes Duckett.

A memorial service for Mr. Williams will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Ridenhour officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Graveside services will follow at Green Hills Cemetery in Asheville.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -