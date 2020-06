Ruby BensonAsheville - Ruby Jane Waldroup Benson, 84, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Brian Center Health & Rehab/Weaverville.A native of Haywood County, she moved to Buncombe County in 1950. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #891 and a member of Morningside Baptist Church.Mrs. Benson was a daughter of the late Wiley Delmar Waldroup and Gladys Etta Pruett Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her step father and father who raised her, John Harden Phillips; son, Robert "Pee Wee" Benson; great grandson, Alexandar Benson; sister, Betty Phillips and brother, Larry Phillips.Surviving are her husband whom she married April 21, 1951, Robert G. Benson of the home; son, Ronn Benson and wife, Sarah of Asheville; grandchildren, Ron Benson, II (Stephanie) of Newport News, VA, Bryan Benson (Elise) of Stuttgart, Germany and Penny Sue Benson of Asheville; great grandchildren, Nathan, Warren, Jacob and Madelyn; sister, Mary Lou Zellnar and husband, Ken of Canton; brother, Harry Phillips of Canton and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, June 8, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.Mrs. Benson will lie in state at the funeral home on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1 to 5 PM for those who wish to come by.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Morningside Baptist Church, 14 Mineral Springs Road, Asheville, NC 28805.To sign Mrs. Benson's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com