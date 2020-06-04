Ruby Benson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Benson

Asheville - Ruby Jane Waldroup Benson, 84, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Brian Center Health & Rehab/Weaverville.

A native of Haywood County, she moved to Buncombe County in 1950. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #891 and a member of Morningside Baptist Church.

Mrs. Benson was a daughter of the late Wiley Delmar Waldroup and Gladys Etta Pruett Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her step father and father who raised her, John Harden Phillips; son, Robert "Pee Wee" Benson; great grandson, Alexandar Benson; sister, Betty Phillips and brother, Larry Phillips.

Surviving are her husband whom she married April 21, 1951, Robert G. Benson of the home; son, Ronn Benson and wife, Sarah of Asheville; grandchildren, Ron Benson, II (Stephanie) of Newport News, VA, Bryan Benson (Elise) of Stuttgart, Germany and Penny Sue Benson of Asheville; great grandchildren, Nathan, Warren, Jacob and Madelyn; sister, Mary Lou Zellnar and husband, Ken of Canton; brother, Harry Phillips of Canton and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, June 8, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

Mrs. Benson will lie in state at the funeral home on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 1 to 5 PM for those who wish to come by.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Morningside Baptist Church, 14 Mineral Springs Road, Asheville, NC 28805.

To sign Mrs. Benson's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved