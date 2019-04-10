|
|
Ruby Deitz Shoemaker
Asheville - Ruby Deitz Shoemaker, our devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away April 7, 2019 surrounded by her family, at Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC. She is now with her heavenly father and loved ones who preceded her in death. Ruby was born May 24, 1924 in Jackson County, NC, and was a longtime resident of Asheville, NC. She was the daughter of Martin Luther Deitz and Dessie Cogdill Deitz.
Ruby enjoyed spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake, go shopping, and being a math whiz, she enjoyed accounting and worked on bookkeeping up to 85 years old. Ruby worked as a business manager at Mission Hospital, Aston Park Hospital, Aston Park Health Care Center, and for several Asheville doctors. During her retirement years, she was the bookkeeper for Sweet Bouquets Florist.
Surviving are her children, Robert Shoemaker (Kathy), Cindy Blankenship (Tim), and Donna Clark; grandchildren, Brandon Blankenship, Tyler Clark, and Shelby Clark; great-grandchildren, Jillian Clark, Greyson Blankenship, and Harmony Clark; sister, Betty Queen; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Harold I. Shoemaker; her brother, Ray Deitz, and sister, Ruth Francis. Ruby was a wonderful wife and the best mother. She will always be cherished and loved by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Groce Funeral Home, 1401 Patton Avenue, Asheville, on Thursday at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Andrew Crimmins officiating. Burial will follow at Garrett Hillcrest Cemetery in Waynesville, NC.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 10, 2019