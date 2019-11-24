|
Ruby Estella (Young) Maloney
Waynesville - Waynesville, Ruby Maloney died November 22, 2019 at Silver Bluff Village in Bethel, North Carolina. Ruby was born just over 96 years ago in Boonford, Yancey County, North Carolina to Charles and Carrie Willis Young. She spent many of her adult years living in the Philadelphia area, but returned to these mountains for the last 30 years of her life.
She was preceded in death by several siblings: Lessie, Charles, Ruth, Katherine, and Anna Carolyn; by her husband Sherley "Mack" Maloney; and a son, Stephen Cappuccio. She is survived by one brother, Rodney Alvin Young (Sandra) of Spruce Pine, NC; a son, Frank Cappuccio of Rockaway NJ and a daughter, Diane Byers (Rich) of Waynesville, NC. She also has three grandchildren, Adrian Byers, Carrie DeSimone, and Frank Cappuccio Jr.; and three great-grandchildren.
One could say Ruby retired to Waynesville in 1989, but those who knew her would assure you that she never retired……….or sat still unless to talk with her many good friends and family. Upon arrival here, she opened Ruby's Ice Cream on Main Street in Waynesville with her brother-in-law Ron. Scooping ice cream gave her a powerful grip that many will testify lasted right up until the end. Many people will know her as a constant presence at the Waynesville Rec Center which she was passionate about, showing each and every visitor she had that came to her town. She was proud of that facility, so proud of the Town of Waynesville, and proud of her physical health and mental abilities at her age.
Perhaps the best way to describe Ruby is with a poem that her good friend Claudia Ogden wrote to commemorate Ruby's 80th birthday:
To Ruby-
The Mother Teresa of Waynesville.
Indefatigable.
Only major-major prospects will do.
Collector of everything: even things with 2 and 4 legs
A contagious laugh.
Always positive - let me tell you!
Known to all - All functions attends.
For her eighty years, 14 hours are the norm.
She looks to see where we are.
Here - Here way behind.
Thankful to be tagging along.
The family would like to express the upmost thanks to all of the staffs at both Silver Bluff Village and Advent Hospital for their unending patience and love for Ruby. And also, our love goes to all those who spent so much time sitting with Ruby and ensuring her safety and well-being. You have been such a blessing. Thank you all.
And Ruby was a generous supporter of everything from HAWA to Folkmoot. The family would ask that any memorial donations be sent to HAWA or Folkmoot in memory of their good friend, Ruby Maloney.
HAWA, 182 Richland St, Waynesville, NC 28786
Folkmoot, 112 Virginia Ave, Waynesville, NC 28786
The care of Mrs. Maloney has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and a celebratory memorial service will be announced soon. An online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019