Ruby Grey Clayton
Fairview - Ruby Grey Clayton, 89, of Fairview, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born April 1, 1930 to the late Ernest Woodlief and Lucy Pearce Woodlief. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Lowell Reid Clayton; son Barry Clayton; daughter, Deborah Clayton, and numerous brothers and sisters from Wake County area of NC.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Anita Clayton Hutchins of Matthews; daughter-in-law, Donna Clayton of Fairview; grandsons, Travis Clayton (Amy) of Fairview, Russell Clayton (Melissa) of Brandon, FL; granddaughters, Krista Stirewalt (Clayton) of Charlotte, Ashton Harrington (Josh) of Concord; great grandchildren, Denver, Jillian, Grant and Izzy Grey Clayton.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
The memorial website is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020