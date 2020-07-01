Ruby Jean Wilson
1930 - 2020
Ruby Jean Wilson

Asheville - Ruby Jean Wilson was born on November 6, 1930 in Asheville, North Carolina, to Hoyt and Matilda Herring. She died on June 20, 2020.

Jean is predeceased by her husband, Herschel Manuel "Pete" Wilson of Candler, North Carolina whom she married in 1952. She is survived by her only brother Robert "Bob" Herring of San Diego, California.

Jean grew up in Enka Village. She and Pete moved to California where they lived for many years in a variety of locations. She was active in both social justice and progressive political arenas. She had a life-long passion for reading and for the English language. She also was an avid gardener. Jean's loves were the California beaches, growing flowers, cooking great meals for friends, books on various subjects and always expanding her vocabulary.

Jean and Pete returned to the Asheville area in 1993 when Pete retired. They continued to participate in and support social justice issues as well as democratic politics. They were active members of Central United Methodist Church. In the latter part of her life, Jean shared her love of words and her beautiful singing voice with her fellow residents of Arbor Terrace Assisted Living in Arden and Harmony at Reynolds Mountain in Asheville. She was generous with compliments to the many people who participated in her care.

Memorials may be made to the Asheville, North Carolina chapter of the NAACP.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
