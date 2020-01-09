|
Ruby Lee Gaddy
Asheville - Ruby Lee Gaddy, 88, of Asheville, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
A native of Haywood Co., Ruby was a daughter of the late William and Hazel Moore Hensley.
Mrs. Gaddy loved Jesus and had a passion for the word of God. She was a member of Biltmore Church of God. She had previously taught Sunday school and was a choir member at a former church.
Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Claude M. Gaddy; daughters, Joyce Gaddy, and Patti Rathbone (the late Scott Rathbone); sons, Ray Gaddy (Tina), Don Gaddy (Janice), and Phillip Gaddy (Teresa); 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Gaddy will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Rev. Dale Whitson will officiate. Interment will follow at Riverview Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020