Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Gaddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Lee Gaddy


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Lee Gaddy Obituary
Ruby Lee Gaddy

Asheville - Ruby Lee Gaddy, 88, of Asheville, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Haywood Co., Ruby was a daughter of the late William and Hazel Moore Hensley.

Mrs. Gaddy loved Jesus and had a passion for the word of God. She was a member of Biltmore Church of God. She had previously taught Sunday school and was a choir member at a former church.

Surviving are her husband of 70 years, Claude M. Gaddy; daughters, Joyce Gaddy, and Patti Rathbone (the late Scott Rathbone); sons, Ray Gaddy (Tina), Don Gaddy (Janice), and Phillip Gaddy (Teresa); 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Gaddy will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. The Rev. Dale Whitson will officiate. Interment will follow at Riverview Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -