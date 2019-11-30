Resources
Ruby Lee Rockett

Ruby Lee Rockett Obituary
Ruby Lee Rockett

Ruby Lee Rockett (RL) 78, of Candler NC, passed away November 17, 2019, after a courageous and unexpected battle with pancreatic cancer. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Mary Lou Allen, she is survived by husband of 27 years James Rockett and daughter Laura Ann Clark, both of Candler.

Retiring after 26 years from Borg Warner of Fletcher, NC, RL served as a loaned executive for United Way of Henderson Co. for numerous years. Never one to sit idle, she returned to the workforce at Mission St. Joes hospital for 13 years until first becoming ill.

A member of Montmorenci United Methodist church, RL enjoyed music and was a trained soprano. She was a former member of Asheville Toastmistress Club, later founding the local chapter of International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP.)

Enthusiastic and hard working, RL lived life with great spirit, exemplifying her favorite quote, "don't postpone joy!"

A Celebration of Life will be held at Montmorenci UMC Dec. 7 at 5 pm with the Rev. Karen Kurtz officiating, reception following. Condolences may be made to A Simple Cremation of Candler, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
