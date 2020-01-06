Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Leicester - Ruby Marie Stetham Rickey, 94, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

A native of Marshall, OH, Mrs. Rickey was a daughter of the late Park and Mabel Barr Stetham. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Rickey; son, Robert Rickey; and brother, Ernest VanZant.

Mrs. Rickey is survived by her daughter, Sandra Robinson and her husband Vern; son, Jim Rickey; grandchildren, Chris, Robbie, and DeeAnne; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Kaylee; and nephews, Rick and Steve VanZant.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
