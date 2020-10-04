1/
Ruby McIntyre
1924 - 2020
Ruby McIntyre

Candler - Ruby Gertrude McIntyre, 96, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at her residence.

A native of Sylva, NC, she had resided in Buncombe County most of her life and was the daughter of the late Major Rollins Stanley and Eula Irene Moss Stanley.

Mrs. McIntyre was also preceded in death by her husband, R.B. McIntyre, Jr., daughter, Wanda Hodor, grandchildren, Marisa and Richard and son in law, Ben Robbins.

Our Mom "Ruby" was loved by all and was formerly very active with the Emma UMC where she was a longtime member.

Surviving are her children, Sandra McIntyre Robbins of Knoxville and John McIntyre (Carol) of Candler, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Private burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
