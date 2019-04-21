|
|
Ruby Rachael "Rusty" Lynch
Asheville - On April 13th, Gods faithful servant was called home. Ruby Rachael "Rusty" Lynch passed away, peacefully in her sleep at 99 years old. She was born on Feb. 16, 1920 in Asheville, NC to the late Benjamin and Mae Snyder. Those that preceded her in death were her husband, Harold Lynch; brothers, Goldman Snyder and Benjamin Snyder, Jr.; sisters, Ethel Robinson, Katherine White, Ruth Kennemore, and Virginia Towe. She is survived by sisters, Rosa Lee Huff and Shirley Ford of VA. and many, many nieces and nephews and step grandchildren.
She and her beloved husband, Harold, were commissioned Honorary Kentucky Colonels by Wendell H. Ford, Governor of KY., due in part to Ruby's longtime friendship with Col. Harland Sanders of the famed KFC franchise. After retirement they hosted family and friends from far and wide in their St. Petersburg, FL and Lake Lure, NC homes. Ruby was a wonderfully fun loving, spirited person with a heart of gold for all who knew her. Her greatest treasure were her family and friends. She was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church in St. Petersburg, FL and in lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to:
Liberty Baptist Benevolent Fund
9401 4th Street North
St. Petersburg, FL. 33702
A private graveside service was held.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 21, 2019