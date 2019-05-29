|
|
Ruby Rogers
Canton - Canton, Ruby Sizemore Rogers, age 96, passed away on Monday May 27, 2019 at the home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Burnette Siding Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Burnette Siding Baptist Church, c/o Thelma Surrett, 15 Lindsey Drive, Canton, NC 28716 or Broyhill Baptist Children's Home, 111 Sneed Drive, Clyde, NC 28721.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 29, 2019