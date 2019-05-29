Services
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Burnette Siding Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Burnette Siding Baptist Church
Ruby Rogers Obituary
Ruby Rogers

Canton - Canton, Ruby Sizemore Rogers, age 96, passed away on Monday May 27, 2019 at the home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Burnette Siding Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Burnette Siding Baptist Church, c/o Thelma Surrett, 15 Lindsey Drive, Canton, NC 28716 or Broyhill Baptist Children's Home, 111 Sneed Drive, Clyde, NC 28721.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 29, 2019
