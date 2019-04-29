Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
Burial
Following Services
Emma's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
- - Ruby Slagle Bailey, 96, went home to be with her Lord and loving husband O.J. Bailey. The Lord took him home September 9, 2006. Ruby was the daughter of the late Charlie and Mollie Slagle. She was a member of Emma's Grove Baptist Church. She loved her family and will never be forgotten. She was a wonderful mother, Mamaw, great Mamaw, and great-great Mamaw. Surviving are a son, Marvin Bailey (Sandra) of Smithfield, NC; daughters, Ima Jean Pressley (Phil) of Mills River, NC, Wanda Camby (Larry) of Swannanoa, NC, Virginia Blankenship, Hazel Metcalf, Faye Owenby (Wesley), all of Asheville, NC; two half-brothers, David Slagle of Virginia, Tom Slagle of Kernersville, NC; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the Penland Family Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Emma's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 7pm-9pm. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Bailey Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 29, 2019
