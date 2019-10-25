|
Ruby Taylor Bennes
Hendersonville - Ruby Taylor Bennes of Hendersonville went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William Taylor and Freda Brevard Crisp. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph M. Bennes, her sister Betty Taylor Plemmons and her son, Erik R. Phillips.
Ruby was one of the first female stockbrokers in North Carolina. She was a long standing member of Skyland First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for five decades. Through the years, many students thought of her as a second mother and source of spiritual refuge. Her Sunday school was one the greatest joys of life. Outside of church, she could be found supporting Enka Athletics, watching her children and grandchildren. She was a dedicated Tar Heel basketball fan, often observing that the sky is Carolina Blue.
She is survived by a large and loving family. Her children, Krista Phillips Hare, Heidi Phillips McCoy and her husband John, Dane B. Phillips, Shannon Bennes and wife Suzanna, and her daughter-in-law Tina Landers Phillips. Her grandchildren, Jason Phillips (Cyndi), Lisa Rice (Corey), Erin Fuchs (Phil), Clint McCoy (Rebecca), Colby McCoy (Chelsea), Canaan Roberson (Boone) and Amanda Farmer. Thirteen great-grandchildren, Jenna, Ceara, Ross, Xander, Alyssa, Jaxon, Easton, Izaak, Rowan, Luke, Harper, Ruby Hayes, Charlee and another on the way!
Her Celebration of Life Service is at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Skyland First Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Ponder officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
The family would like to thank Dr. Laurie LeMauviel and Four Seasons Hospice of Hendersonville for their dedicated care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to two of Ruby's beloved charities: Al Jones Ministries, care of Skyland First Baptist Church and Western Carolina Rescue Mission.
