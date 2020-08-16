Ruby W. Flynn
Fairview - Ruby Helen Whitaker Flynn, 92, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
Mrs. Flynn was born August 22, 1927, in Buncombe County to the late Edgar and Cassie Jenkins Whitaker. She was retired from Reynolds Middle School and she was a member of Fairview Sharon United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Talbert Flynn; children, Gail Keever (Tony), Bill Flynn, Gary Flynn and Carson Flynn (Denise); 8 grandchildren. 2 step-grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 step great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be at 12:00 noon Tuesday at Old Sharon Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Robinson officiating.
