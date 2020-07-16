1/1
Ruby Warren Whitted
1924 - 2020
Ruby Warren Whitted

Candler - Ruby Warren Whitted, 95, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.

Mrs. Whitted was born in McDowell County to the late James Parnell Warren and Maggie Medford Warren, and she was also preceded in death by her husband, Willard W. Whitted, siblings Bud Warren and Margaret Jackson, step son Charles Whitted, and step-son in-law Mark Sisk.

She formerly worked at Vanderbilt Shirt Factory and retired from the alterations department of Belk's. She was an active member of Stoney Fork Independent Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Ralph H. Morgan; grandson Kevin Morgan and wife Allison; great-grandson, Malachi Morgan; step children, Dale Whitted, Buck Whitted (Mae), Marita Sisk, and Barbara Ann Williamson (Larry); and step-daughter in-law Laverne Whitted Withers (Bud).

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastors Dale Banks and Jeff Massey officiating.

Mrs. Whitted will lie in state at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue up until one hour prior to the service Saturday.

In lieu of flowers or food gifts, donations may be made to Stoney Fork Baptist Church, 494 Black Oak Cove Road, Candler, NC 28715.

The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
