Ruby Wilkes
1930 - 2020
Ruby Wilkes

Asheville - Ruby Helen Haskett Wilkes, 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A native of Jackson County, she resided in Haywood County before moving to Buncombe County in 1960. Mrs. Wilkes retired from American Enka following over 30 years of service, was a member Zephyr Hills Freewill Baptist Church, loved to camp, walk and read.

Mrs. Wilkes was a daughter of the late J.D. and Liney Nicholson Haskett and wife of the late Dexter Wilkes. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Corena Kirby and Faye Crawford.

Surviving are her daughters, Vickie Henry of Waynesville and Jan Moore and husband Gary of Clyde; sister, June Wynn of Hendersonville; brothers, Wade Haskett and wife Ruth of Waynesville and Roy Haskett and wife Elaine of Cullowhee and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30PM Friday August, 28, 2020 at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, with Rev. Danny Gasperson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation, 256 Industrial Park Dr Suite B, Waynesville, NC 28786.

To sign Mrs. Wilkes' guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
