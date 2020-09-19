Rubye Marie McCall Smith
Candler - Rubye Smith (83) gently passed into the loving arms of Jesus on September 10, 2020 at CarePartners Solace Center.
Rubye Marie McCall was born January 23, 1937 in Candler, North Carolina. Rubye is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Mildred McCall and by her precious baby grandson, Bailey Griffin Smith.
She is survived by her devoted husband Glen Dale Smith and two beloved sons; Johnny Glenn Smith (Cassandra) of Fairview and Marc Allen Smith of Swannanoa; her cherished granddaughters; Marissa Lynn Smith of Fairview, Miranda Glynn Smith of Statesville and Noelle Smith of Black Mountain; her adorable great-granddaughter Naya Rowan Fair of Black Mountau and her sister Vera Mae Robinson of Candler and her nephews and their families.
Mrs. Smith graduated from Candler High School in 1954. She worked at the Asheville Merchants Association for many years.
Rubye was a life long member of Pole Creek Baptist Church and participated in many activities in the church. She touched many hearts while serving there. She traveled with her Air Force husband, Glen, living in many places in the United States and in Germany. Their family came back home to Candler to settle down.
She was an avid reader, gardener and loved to make creative cards for her family and friends. She loved football as long as the NC State Wolfpack or the Dallas Cowboys were playing. She had a special fondness for angels. She was also a long time supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Rubye will be greatly missed by her family, church, and friends, especially Laura Trull, and Judy & Ralph White.
Rubye was lovingly honored and remembered in a private family service officiated by Pastor Dennis Thurman and laid to rest at Snow Hill Cemetery in Candler, North Carolina on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in loving memory of Rubye to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.