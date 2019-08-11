Services
Covenant Community United
11 Rocket Dr
Asheville, NC 28803
Russell Cartwright Davis Iii


1953 - 2019
Russell Cartwright Davis Iii Obituary
Russell Cartwright Davis, III

Fairview - Russell Cartwright (Russ) Davis, 65, of Fairview, passed at the VA Hospital Community Living Center Hospice entering into his heavenly home on June 6, 2019.

Russ was born on August 11, 1953 in Asheville to the late Russell C. Davis Jr. and the late Virginia D. Davis. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandie Digges Davis, a stepson, Chad Calloway, sister Mary (Paul) Coggins, granddaughters Paris and Peyton, several nephews, a niece and his canine hiking buddy, Annie.

Russ graduated from Asheville High School in 1971. He enjoyed an active lifestyle as a member of baseball, football and wrestling teams. Upon graduating from high school, Russ served in the US Air Force at Sheppard AFB. After leaving the military, he worked as a carpenter, often using his skills and talents to help others through projects.

Russ was a member of Covenant Community Church. There, he served on the Praise Team, participated in missions, and was a member of the Prayer Team. He and Sandie also helped to launch a Christian Coffee House.

A humble servant of the Lord, Russ was a member and leader in Blue Ridge Emmaus and Chrysalis. He shared his love of Christ by becoming involved in WNC Kairos, prison ministry.

Faith, family and friends were of utmost importance to Russ. He was truly a devoted man of God.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Covenant Community Church, 11 Rocket Drive, Asheville, NC 28803.

Memorial donations may be given to Covenant Community Church, Blue Ridge Emmaus or WNC Kairos.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 11, 2019
