Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Fairview - Russell Graham Oder, 73, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

Mr. Oder was born in Jacksonville, FL, to the late James Wilson and Hazel Mae Bedsole Oder. He was also preceded in death by a son, David A. Oder.

He was a former member of the Florida National Guard and a former supervisor with the Department of Health and Human Services (HRS) of the State of Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Mash Oder; son, Michael S. Oder; daughter-in-law, Hannah Ashford; granddaughter, Penelope Ashford; and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Mash.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the Tunnel Road chapel of Groce Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David Oder Endowment at Appalachian State University, c/o Donor Services, ASU Box 32064, Boone, NC 28608, or perform a kindness for a stranger in his memory.

The online register is at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019
