Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Penley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Penley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell Penley Obituary
Russell Penley

Weaverville - Stewart Russell Penley, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the St. Joseph Campus of Mission Hospitals.

A native of Buncombe County, he worked at Silver Line Plastics for 25 years, was a 1972 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School and attended A-B Tech. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and a member of Elk Mountain Baptist Church.

Mr. Penley was the son of the late Fred Van Penley, Jr. and Betty Jane Stewart Penley.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Wanda Fay Amerson Penley of the home; daughter, Meagan Marie Penley of Weaverville; grandchildren, Brooklyn Marie Reese, Elizabeth Keely Reese and Jaxson "Tater" Reese; sister, Janet Poole and husband John of Asheville; nieces and nephews, Larry Dean, Daniel, Billy, Heather, Jeremy, Amanda, Laura, Julie and Donald.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

To sign Mr. Penley's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now