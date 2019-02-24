|
|
Russell Penley
Weaverville - Stewart Russell Penley, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the St. Joseph Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A native of Buncombe County, he worked at Silver Line Plastics for 25 years, was a 1972 graduate of Clyde A. Erwin High School and attended A-B Tech. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and a member of Elk Mountain Baptist Church.
Mr. Penley was the son of the late Fred Van Penley, Jr. and Betty Jane Stewart Penley.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Wanda Fay Amerson Penley of the home; daughter, Meagan Marie Penley of Weaverville; grandchildren, Brooklyn Marie Reese, Elizabeth Keely Reese and Jaxson "Tater" Reese; sister, Janet Poole and husband John of Asheville; nieces and nephews, Larry Dean, Daniel, Billy, Heather, Jeremy, Amanda, Laura, Julie and Donald.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
To sign Mr. Penley's guestbook online, please go to "Memorials" at www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019