|
|
Russell Shelton
Marshall - Russell Shelton, age 70, of Madison County, went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Russell was born August 21, 1948 in Madison County to the late Everett and Kathleen Martin Shelton; he was a resident of Madison County for most of his life. He was a retired truck driver and U.S. mail carrier. Russell served our country in the US Army. He loved bee keeping and gardening. Russell was a faithful, active member of Mt. Sheba Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stewart Shelton.
He was a loving father and grandfather. Surviving are his daughters, Janet S. Wilson of Alexander, and Julie S. MacDonald and husband Paul of Palm Bay, FL; mother to his children, Jennifer Smith and her husband Richard of Alexander; sister-in-law, Debbie Shelton of Marshall; brothers, Charles Shelton and wife Shirley of Swannanoa, Ronald Shelton and wife Marilyn of Marshall, and Eldwin Shelton and wife Shirley of Marshall; he was "Papaw" to grandsons, Lucas and Nathan MacDonald; several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Charles Shelton and Steve Rhinehart will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Reverend Tony Shelton will officiate.
The family will receive friends 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: ABCCM Veterans Restoration Quarters, 1329 Tunnel Road, Asheville, NC 28805.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Shelton's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 21, 2019