Ruth Ballard Smith
Ruth Ballard Smith

Asheville - On July 15, 2020 Ruth Ballard Smith of Asheville went to be with her Lord and Maker. She born July 29, 1923 in Pensacola, Yancey County, North Carolina to the late Robert L. and Edith Ray Ballard. Ruth spent her life as a devoted and faithful Christian. She was a product of the great depression and learned its hard lessons well, therefore, she was thrifty, frugal, resourceful, creative and unafraid. She was a true and devoted friend to all who knew her, active in her church and community. She was employed at Beacon Mfg. Co., and then moved to Kearfott, Inc. where she worked for more than thirty years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Shelby Lee Smith of Swannanoa; and five siblings, Helen Ferguson, R.L. Ballard Jr., Ray Willis Ballard, Ruby Wheelon and Emma Ragsdale.

Ruth is survived by two sons, G. Douglas Smith (Nancy) of Pinehurst, NC and J. Tedd Smith (Gail) of Asheville; five grandchildren, Stephanie Bleakley (John), Jennifer Archer, Melissa Smith (Bonnie Boles), Mary Catherine Pisano (Josh) and Shelly Cloninger (Jeremy); ten great grandchildren, Lauren Saye (Nick), Logan and Thomas Bleakley, Abbie and Maddie Archer, Juliana, Eli and Frankie Pisano, Griffin and Ellis Cloninger; and one great-great grandchild, Molly Saye.

Because of Covid, a private graveside service was attended by the immediate family.

The family would like to thank Emerald Ridge Care Facility and Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services for their care and compassion.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
July 28, 2020
What a sweet gentle Aunt she was - loved to visit with
her in days gone by - She sure will be missed but we
know she is in a far better place & hope we will see
her again someday! She always shared her garden
with people who visited her!
Bobbie K Gibson
Family
