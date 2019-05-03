|
|
Ruth Barbara Snyder Plotts
Cherryville - Ruth Barbara Snyder Plotts, age 82, of Soloman Lane in Cherryville, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church with Rev. Steven Hines officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Plotts was born September 12, 1936, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to the late Ralph Gordan Snyder and Ruth Lillian Featherstone Snyder. She worked for Timken.
She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Freeland, and husband Daniel, of Asheville; two sons, Timothy John Plotts, and wife Elizabeth, of Asheville, and Robert Conley Plotts ,and wife Marij, of Rhode Island; and five grandchildren.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Plotts family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 3, 2019