Ruth Daphene Nunn
Candler - Ruth Daphene (Messer) Nunn, 82, passed away Thursday September 19 at her home in Candler, NC. Born March 24, 1937 in Fines Creek, NC. She was the daughter of Kennedy William and Sara Glee (Fisher) Messer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles E. Nunn and brother, James E. Messer.
She is survived by children Vickie Nunn and David (Rejoice) Nunn, both of Candler, Doug Nunn (Cowpens, SC) and estranged daughter Diane Garnett Morris Berrier Chapman; grand-children Sarah, Steven, David, Ashley, Jacob, Joshua, Kody, Billy Joe, Shelley, and Sahadat; great grand-children Ellie, Amaya, Micah, Michael, Lila, Landon, Roland, Soren, Keira and Cayden; brothers Bill and Frank Messer and best friend Janet Conn.
She loved listening to music and playing Solitaire and Mahjong on her tablet, taking trips to Tennessee, and was an avid fan of Carolina Tarheels basketball and Johnny Depp. Most of all she was a kind, caring, loving mother.
At her request there will be no funeral services.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019