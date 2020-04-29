|
Ruth Elynne Deaver Brandon
Black Mountain - Ruth Elynne Deaver Brandon, 93, of Black Mountain, passed away April 27, 2020. She was born September 9, 1926 in Haywood County, NC to the late William Lonnie Deaver and Allie Elizabeth Goodson Deaver. She, with husband, Lawrence, owned the Black Mountain Hardware Company, Inc. and Brandon's Gifts for over 55 years. She was an alderman on the Black Mountain Board of Aldermen for 16 years. She loved her family and her town and loved working in the gift shop on State Street and was a member of the Black Mountain Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence J. Brandon; and son, Kerry D. Brandon. She is also preceded in death by sisters, Mary Massey, Celia Boucher, and Debbie Smith; and brothers, Samuel, Horace, Jack, Artis, and James Deaver.
Surviving are sons, Ronald Brandon, Portland, OR, David Brandon and Kevin Brandon (Arlene), both of Black Mountain, NC; three granddaughters, Kelly Brandon Gardner (Greg), Roswell, GA, Allie Brandon, Charlotte, NC, and Cecilia Brandon, Columbia, SC; great-granddaughter, Riley Gardner; and great grandson, Chase Gardner. Also surviving are three sisters, Hazel Steinsiek, Tulsa, OK, Omega Cambell, Livermore, CA, and Palmera Deaver, Lincoln, CA; brother, Ronnie Deaver (Janice), Appling, GA, and many loving nieces and nephews.
No service is planned at this time. Private burial will be with husband, Lawrence J. Brandon, in the NC Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.
Memorials may be made to Black Mountain Presbyterian Church, 117 Montreat Rd., Black Mountain, NC 28711.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020