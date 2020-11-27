Ruth Emily Brigman Carson



Buncombe County - Born: Sept. 9, 1935



Passed: Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020



Ruth Emily Brigman Carson, resident of Buncombe County, was born Sept. 9th, 1935 in Flatcreek, NC.



She is the daughter of Ira & Lilly Brigman, who worked for the Biltmore Estate where she and her 12 siblings were raised. She moved to New York City with her husband Walter Carson in 1953 and raised 3 children, Michael Lawrence Carson, Deborah Ann Carson & Diane Elizabeth Carson. In 1984 Walter retired with 20 years of service to the New York City Police Department and they returned to the Asheville area where they both became active members of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden, NC.



Surviving are her children, Michael Lawrence Carson of Forest City, Deborah Ann Carson of Fletcher & Diane Elizabeth Carson - Lewis of Asheville; four brothers - Ronald, Bobby, Phillip and Donald Brigman; two sisters - Betty & Barbara; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.



She will be cremated and then ashes to be spread at a later date.



In Lieu of Flowers please send a donation in honor of Ruth Carson to St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 109 Crescent Hill Drive, Arden NC 28704.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store