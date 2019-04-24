Services
Crisp Funeral Home
669 Highway 19 South
Bryson City, NC 28713
828-488-3222
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Bryson City, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Church Fellowship Hall
Ruth English Obituary
Bryson City - Ruth Carollyn English passed away April 19, 2019. Born in 1926 to Zenas and Mayme Hyatt.

She was a graduate of Swain County High School class of 1943 and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro class of 1947. Later obtaining her masters at University of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her brother Wayne, her husband Roy and son Samuel Wayne.

She is survived by her sons, Jim, Lee, Tom and their families all residing in Bryson City. Four Grandchildren, and Seven Great Grandchildren.

She was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Bryson City and Punta Gorda Florida.

The family request memorials be made to the United Methodist Church in Bryson City.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday at the United Methodist Church of Bryson City.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.

A private family graveside service will be held at Swain Memorial Park at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 24, 2019
