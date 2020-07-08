Ruth Gibbs Jones
Asheville - Ruth Gibbs Jones, age 84, passed away peacefully on July 4th in Asheville, NC. We are grateful to have this date to remember her on. The 4th of July was an annual family reunion that we shared with Ruth at Virginia Beach. That trip was her gift to the family every year and we will fondly remember Mamaw at the beach.
Ruth was born April 3rd, 1936 in Norfolk, VA to Richard Stevens Gibbs and Ruth Virginia Parker Gibbs. A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, VA, Ruth was a member of an award-winning vocal sextet that performed throughout the state.
Ruth was a contemporary woman of her generation. By the time she was married at the age of 29 Ruth had achieved a Bachelor of Arts degree from Randolph Macon Woman's College (now Randolph College) and a Master of Science Degree from Richmond Professional Institute (Now Virginia Commonwealth University).
For more than 30 years Ruth was employed as a social worker specializing in adoption and foster care. She served on the staff and Board of Directors of the Children's Home Society of Virginia, on the staff of Catholic Charities and Jewish Family Services. Ruth also served on The Board of Directors at Brookfield Group Home for Adolescence.
In Ruth's social life she was a member of The National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the Commonwealth of Virginia, First Presbyterian Church, The Tuckahoe Woman's Club, and The Woman's Club.
Ruth was an avid reader and bridge player. She loved studying history and music. She was an accomplished pianist and continued to take lessons for most of her life. Ruth loved movies and the history of American cinema.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 55 years, Orville Hugh Jones, Jr. She is also survived by her son, Stevens Gibbs Jones (Kathleen) and grandsons, Blake Stevens Jones and Logan Richard Jones; and son Orville Hugh Jones, lll (Stacey) and granddaughter, Skylar Bryan Jones and grandson, Orville Hugh Jones IV; and her sister, Ellen Gibbs Godwin (James).
Because of the pandemic, the memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Randolph College, P.O. Box 3215 Lynchburg, VA 24503 and The Children's Home Society of Virginia, P.O Box 6266 Richmond, VA 23230.
Highlands Cremation & Funeral Care is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.HighlandsCare.com