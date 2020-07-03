Ruth Grace Sevier
Weaverville - Ruth Grace Sevier, age 99, of Weaverville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Ruth was born June 3, 1921 to the late Floyd and Annabelle Hargrove Buckner. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything in this world. She had a smile that could light up the whole room.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Ray, Ralph and Howard Buckner; and a sister, Kathleen Walker.
Surviving is her younger sister, Norma Morris; daughter, Linda and husband Donald Fox; son, Buddy and wife Sarah Faye Ledbetter; grandchildren, Annette Sprinkle and husband Roger, Donna Fox and husband Darrell, Pamela Ledbetter and Melissa Ledbetter; and great grandchildren Jessica Fox, Margaret Sprinkle, Gabriel Burgin and Hannah Burgin.
Her graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Pleasant Grove Union Church Cemetery, Weaverville. Rev. Kent Smith will officiate.
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
