Ruth Grace Sevier
1921 - 2020
Ruth Grace Sevier

Weaverville - Ruth Grace Sevier, age 99, of Weaverville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Ruth was born June 3, 1921 to the late Floyd and Annabelle Hargrove Buckner. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything in this world. She had a smile that could light up the whole room.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Ray, Ralph and Howard Buckner; and a sister, Kathleen Walker.

Surviving is her younger sister, Norma Morris; daughter, Linda and husband Donald Fox; son, Buddy and wife Sarah Faye Ledbetter; grandchildren, Annette Sprinkle and husband Roger, Donna Fox and husband Darrell, Pamela Ledbetter and Melissa Ledbetter; and great grandchildren Jessica Fox, Margaret Sprinkle, Gabriel Burgin and Hannah Burgin.

Her graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Pleasant Grove Union Church Cemetery, Weaverville. Rev. Kent Smith will officiate.

West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Sevier's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Pleasant Grove Union Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
