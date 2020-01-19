|
Ruth Greene
Candler - Ruth Bernice Graham Greene, 90, formerly of 85 Young Drive, went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 18, 2019 at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
She was a native of Madison County and resident of Buncombe County most of her life. Mrs. Greene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved to sew, garden and decorate her home.
She was a daughter of the late Frank Merritt Graham and Thula Ethel Martin Graham. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Walter Hayes Greene who died September 28, 2014; sisters, Grace Ashe, Myrtle Cutshaw, Nita Plemmons and Madge Payne.
Surviving are her children, Sharon Humphries (Scott) of Spartanburg, SC, Beth Wilson (Emmett) of Fairview and Walter H. Chip Greene, Jr. (Krista) of Medford, OK; grandchildren, Dale Warren (Michelle), Nicholas "Nick" Wilson, Logan Wilson (Sydney), Suzi Sinclair (Sam), Sherry Warren, Spencer Hayes Greene and Cheyenne Greene; great grandchildren; Lainey Beth, Sammy, Simon, Seth, Joshua, Jeremiah and Morgan; sister, Maude Frisbee of West Asheville; several nieces and nephews and special buddy "Gracie".
Funeral services will be held 2pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Collins officiating. Burial will be at Ridgeway Baptist Church, Candler with grandsons, Nick, Logan and Spencer and nephews, Mike, Rick and Ronnie serving as pallbearers.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Monday at the funeral home and at other times will be at the home of Emmett and Beth Wilson, 117 Blackberry Lane, Fairview.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020