|
|
Ruth Hill Easter
Asheville - Ruth Hill Easter passed from this life to eternal life on May 23, 2019, with loving family surrounding her.
Ruth Hill was born in High Point on March 5, 1925, to Hal and Dora Hill. She grew up in Statesville, excelling in music, horseback riding, and academics. She graduated from Greensboro College, and earned her Master of Library Science degree from Emory University. She was a longtime member of her professional fraternity and the Special Libraries Association.
Ruth and Edwin Easter's love story began in 1950 in Lexington, NC, when they performed the music for a mutual friend's wedding. They married in 1951 and moved to New York City, where Ed pursued his singing and acting career and Ruth was a Librarian at Columbia University. They returned to North Carolina after son Hal was born. Daughter Karen arrived in 1957. Ruth's career included serving as Organist for First UMC in Lexington and Central UMC in Asheville; Librarian of the Davidson County Library, Children's Librarian for Asheville Public Library, and Research Librarian at American Enka/BASF Corp. She created a long-running storytelling series for children called "Tales From the Red Rocker" and directed Central UMC's church library. Ruth and Ed Easter performed together, with Ed singing and Ruth accompanying on the organ or piano, for more than 40 years, including oratorios, worship, concerts, WNC UMC Annual Conferences, church music leadership conferences, the national DAR Convention in Washington with the President and First Lady, Tanglewood Children's Theater, and Asheville Community Theater. One of Ruth's favorite performances was at Carnegie Hall, accompanying Jimmy Durante on the organ. When they moved to Givens Estates, Ruth accompanied the Choir and played for vespers for years. She was honored two weeks ago as an Outstanding Volunteer of Givens Estates.
Ruth Easter is remembered for her acts of kindness and generosity. She volunteered in church and community organizations, and gave tirelessly of herself, time and talents. She lived a life of quiet service, and was adored by her husband, children and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, 18-month old brother, Fred, and husband, Ed. Ruth is survived by her son, Hal Easter (Sharon), of Fort Worth, TX; daughter, Rev. Karen Easter Bayne (Nick), of Belmont, NC; grandchildren, Nicole, Michelle, Anna and Graham; and 3 great-grandchildren with another arriving soon. Her 94 years were a graceful gift from God.
Services for Ruth Easter will be held on June 15 in Asheville. The scattering of ashes will be in the Memorial Garden of Central UMC, 27 Church Street, at 10:00 a.m.; followed by the memorial service in Pulliam Chapel of Givens Estates, 2360 Sweeten Creek Road, at 11:30 a.m., with reception following.
Memorials may be sent to the Givens Estates Residents Assistance Fund, 2360 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville, NC 28803, or to Central United Methodist Church, 27 Church St., Asheville, NC 28801, in memory of Ruth Easter.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 30, 2019