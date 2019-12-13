|
Ruth Hyman
Brevard - Ruth Rebecca Ramsey Hyman, age 91, of Brevard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at The Oaks of Brevard. She was born on May 13, 1928 in Weaverville. Ruth was widowed by her late husband, Stanley Hyman, who passed away on April 13, 1979. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
There are no services planned at this time. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Hyman Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019