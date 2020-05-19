|
|
Ruth Mehaffey Green
Maggie Valley, NC - Loving Mother and Grandmother
Ruth Mehaffey Green, 89, entered into eternal peace and rest on May 19, 2020 at Haywood Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was a native and had lived most of her life in Haywood County. She was the daughter of the late Alney R. and Grace O'Neil Mehaffey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 64 years James Harold Green, who died in 2015, and an infant son, Charles Alney Green.
Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and her flowers. She was also a member of First Baptist Church in Maggie Valley, NC.
Left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Becky and her husband, Randy Peterson of Swannanoa; a son, Mark and his wife, Mary O'Donnell Green of Asheville; grandchildren, Daniel Green of Asheville, Keegan Peterson of Candler, Kara Paxton (Jason) of Durham, and Kelly Jean Potts (John) of Alexandria, VA; and a sister, Helen Mehaffey Shaver of Clearwater, FL.
Funeral Services will be held in the chapel of Garrett Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2 PM with the Reverend Mike Odom officiating. Burial will follow at Garrett Hillcrest Memorial Park.
The family will have a private visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Maggie Valley, PO Box 309, Maggie Valley, NC 28751.
The care of Ruth has been entrusted to Garrett Funeral Home. A word of comfort may be left for the family at www.garrettfuneralsandcremations.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 19 to May 21, 2020