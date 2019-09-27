|
Ruth Moore Robinson
Pisgah Forest - Ruth Moore Robinson, 87, of Pisgah Forest, passed away on September 22, 2019. She was a native of Candler, North Carolina, but had lived in Pisgah Forest for over 60 years. She was the daughter of the late Terrell and Lillie Warren Moore of Candler. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, James (Jim) Robinson who died in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Ruby, her four brothers: Earl, Alvin, Owen and Richard Moore.
Ruth was a graduate of Candler High School and was retired from the Transylvania County School System where she was a school secretary. She enjoyed working with her flowers, collecting items for her home, loved to read and was talented in crafts, especially painting. Before Jim's death, she enjoyed spending time at the lake and traveling with him on his Harley-Davidson.
She was a long-time member of Pisgah Forest Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a dear friend to those who knew her. She will be sadly missed.
Ruth is survived by her two loving sons: Mike Robinson (Carolyn) and Tim Robinson (Ellen), both of Pisgah Forest; two grandchildren, Kristi and Russell; and one great-grandchild, Faith.
Graveside Services for Ruth Robinson will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at White Rock Baptist Church Cemetery in Candler with Rev. David Spray officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until noon, prior to the service.
To leave a condolence for the family of Ruth Moore Robinson, please visit "obituaries" at www.moore-fh.com.
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is caring for the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 27, 2019