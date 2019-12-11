|
|
Ruth S. Martin
Ruth S. Martin passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 92. She was the widow of Leighton W. "Chick" Martin who died in 2016; they were long-time residents of Brevard and members of Brevard First Baptist Church.
Born in Thomasville, NC, she was a daughter of the late Joseph T. and Ola Mae Scroggs. Her brother, Joseph Taylor Scroggs Jr., preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Michael S. Martin of Charlotte and Marcia M. and husband, Andy Copeland of Morganton, NC. In addition, she leaves two sisters, Frances S. Myers of Thomasville, NC and Mildred S. Martin of Allentown Pa.
Mrs. Martin was a graduate of Mars Hill College where she met her husband. They married in 1949 and began a life long journey of working together. Mrs. Martin began her career as the secretary to the Dean of Brevard College and served in this capacity through the tenure of three different Deans while her husband coached there. When they acquired Coldwell Banker Melton Co. Realtors, she served as office manager.
Mrs. Martin was a charter member of the High Hills Garden Club. Active in numerous volunteer services, she focused primarily on the work of Transylvania Hospital Auxiliary, rising to President. She was the first woman elected to the Board of Trustees of the hospital, where she served for ten years. She was a staunch Democrat with special interest in women's equality.
Chick Martin began a series of farming pursuits and enlisted her in Christmas tree and wreath sales - what was her favorite holiday turned into a time of intensive production. There was great relief when he converted to blueberries. She had many talents: decorating, crafting, flower arrangement, antique refinishing, entertaining and cooking. Perhaps her greatest talent was creating a welcoming home and mothering, not only for her own family, but to countless Brevard College students, friends and their kids.
Services for Ruth Martin will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in the chapel of Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations.
Those wishing to donate memorial gifts should send them to Transylvania Hospital Auxiliary, 260 Hospital Drive or Brevard College Chick and Ruth Martin Endowed Scholarship, One Brevard College Drive, Brevard, NC 28712.
To leave a condolence for the family of Ruth Martin, please visit "obituaries" at www.moore-fh.com. Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is serving the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019