|
|
Ruth Thomas
Candler - Catherine "Ruth" Bishop Thomas, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Mrs. Thomas was born in Buncombe County to the late Clifford Greenlee Bishop and Sadie Jane Carland Bishop. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Keith Allen Thomas and three sisters, Ella Sue Bailey, Helen Souther and Aileen King.
Ruth was a lifelong member of Words of Life Tabernacle. She was former "Woman of the Year" with the American Business Women's Association and she loved her family deeply.
She is survived by her children, Eddie Wilde (Karen), Tobie Utter and Renee Toates (Joel); four sisters, Virginia Ledford (R.L.), Martha Wright (Dan), Callie Galyean (David), and Shirley Brown (Ralph); two brothers, Wilson Bishop (Niecie), and Carl Bishop (Linda); six grandchildren, James Wilde, Zack Toates, Sadie Coltrane, Danielle Ayers, Parker Utter and Jessica Utter; two great grandchildren, Cason Utter and Lydia Ayers.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Words of Life Tabernacle with Pastors Carl Bishop and Gerald Wilkie officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Words of Life Tabernacle, 815 Glenn Bridge Road, Arden, NC 28704.
An online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 27, 2019