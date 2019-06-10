Services
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Asheville - Ruth Wood Ownbey, 87, formerly of Asheville, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Piedmont Medical Center, in Rock Hill, SC.

A native of Madison Co., Ruth was a daughter of the late Henry Clinton and Nellie Mae Long Wood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Roy Ownbey; son, George Ownbey, Sr.; and great-granddaughter, Emily.

First and foremost, Ruth was a Christian. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23. She enjoyed her life, spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed traveling, but also loved spending time at her home in the North Carolina mountains. In her spare time, Ruth loved watching "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy," drinking her coffee, and making her way through a good puzzle book.

Mrs. Ownbey is survived by her granddaughters, Annie Ownbey Brakefield and Heather Ownbey; grandson, Wayne Ownbey; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service for will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Randy Wood will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 10, 2019
